Geist Finance (GEIST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,139.00

Geist Finance (GEIST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Geist Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geist Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geist Finance has a total market capitalization of $375,744.86 and $15,139.00 worth of Geist Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Geist Finance Token Profile

Geist Finance launched on October 4th, 2021. Geist Finance’s total supply is 155,271,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,242,829 tokens. Geist Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@geistfantom/pre-launch-announcement-geist-finance-fbfb938afd2f. Geist Finance’s official website is geist.finance. Geist Finance’s official Twitter account is @geistfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Geist Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Geist Finance (GEIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Geist Finance has a current supply of 155,271,168 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geist Finance is 0.0024482 USD and is up 7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $16,987.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://geist.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geist Finance directly using US dollars.

