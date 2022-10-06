Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

