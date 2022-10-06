Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Galaxy Fight Club has a total market capitalization of $965,261.22 and approximately $39,614.00 worth of Galaxy Fight Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galaxy Fight Club token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Galaxy Fight Club has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Galaxy Fight Club Token Profile

Galaxy Fight Club was first traded on December 8th, 2021. Galaxy Fight Club’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,384,463 tokens. Galaxy Fight Club’s official website is galaxyfightclub.com. Galaxy Fight Club’s official Twitter account is @galaxyfight_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galaxy Fight Club Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Galaxy Fight Club has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 14,384,463 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Fight Club is 0.06892049 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $38,356.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galaxyfightclub.com/.”

