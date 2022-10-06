Galaxy Blitz (MIT) Price Hits $0.31

Galaxy Blitz (MIT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Galaxy Blitz has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galaxy Blitz has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $575,623.00 worth of Galaxy Blitz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galaxy Blitz token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galaxy Blitz Profile

Galaxy Blitz (MIT) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2021. Galaxy Blitz’s total supply is 99,999,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,587,354 tokens. Galaxy Blitz’s official Twitter account is @galaxyblitzgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galaxy Blitz is www.galaxyblitz.world.

Galaxy Blitz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Blitz (MIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galaxy Blitz has a current supply of 99,999,268 with 3,587,354 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Blitz is 0.30852908 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $458,546.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.galaxyblitz.world/.”

