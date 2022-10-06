G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.2 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $770.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

