F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 4.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.08 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

