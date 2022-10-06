F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 4.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.08 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
