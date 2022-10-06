F&V Capital Management LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises 3.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,726,000 after acquiring an additional 215,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

