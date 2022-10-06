F&V Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $126.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

