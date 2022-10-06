F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,255 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for approximately 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

