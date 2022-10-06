Furio ($FUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $129,772.00

Furio ($FUR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Furio token can currently be bought for about $5.50 or 0.00027355 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Furio has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. Furio has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $129,772.00 worth of Furio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Furio Profile

Furio’s launch date was June 13th, 2022. Furio’s total supply is 861,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,148 tokens. The official website for Furio is www.furio.io. Furio’s official message board is furiocrypto.medium.com. Furio’s official Twitter account is @furiocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Furio is https://reddit.com/r/furio_.

Furio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furio ($FUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Furio has a current supply of 861,673 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Furio is 5.48894633 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $245,514.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.furio.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.