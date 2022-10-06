Funex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (FUNEX)

Funex (FUNEX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Funex has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $12,949.00 worth of Funex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Funex has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Funex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Funex Profile

Funex launched on June 11th, 2022. Funex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,578,318 tokens. Funex’s official message board is medium.com/@funexclub. The Reddit community for Funex is https://reddit.com/r/funexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Funex is funexcoin.com. Funex’s official Twitter account is @funexclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Funex

According to CryptoCompare, “Funex (FUNEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Funex has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Funex is 0.11396416 USD and is up 7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,955.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Funexcoin.com.”

