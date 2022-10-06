Fullen Financial Group Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fullen Financial Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 106,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,340. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

