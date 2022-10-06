Fullen Financial Group Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fullen Financial Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.3% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 353,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

