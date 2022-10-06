Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 4.53. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

