Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 4.53. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.