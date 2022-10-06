FreshCut Diamond Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million (FCD)

FreshCut Diamond (FCD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, FreshCut Diamond has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. FreshCut Diamond has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $25,545.00 worth of FreshCut Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FreshCut Diamond token can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

FreshCut Diamond Token Profile

FreshCut Diamond launched on May 12th, 2022. FreshCut Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,655,390 tokens. The official website for FreshCut Diamond is freshcut.gg. FreshCut Diamond’s official Twitter account is @freshcut and its Facebook page is accessible here. FreshCut Diamond’s official message board is medium.com/@freshcutlabs.

Buying and Selling FreshCut Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “FreshCut Diamond (FCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. FreshCut Diamond has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,655,390 in circulation. The last known price of FreshCut Diamond is 0.03978371 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,349.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://freshcut.gg/.”

