Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 237,761 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

