Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Fortis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $21,359,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.33%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.