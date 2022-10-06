Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 357.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 637,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

