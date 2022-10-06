Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 197,313 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for approximately 2.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.36. 43,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

