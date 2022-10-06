Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.