Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 1,581,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,296,960. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

