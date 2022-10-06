Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 9.1% Higher

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 103,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 49,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

