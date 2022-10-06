Flag Network (FLAG) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flag Network (FLAG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Flag Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flag Network has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Flag Network has a market capitalization of $123,843.82 and $14,967.00 worth of Flag Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Flag Network Profile

Flag Network launched on June 23rd, 2021. Flag Network’s total supply is 9,262,132,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. Flag Network’s official website is flagnetwork.finance. Flag Network’s official Twitter account is @flagnetwork_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flag Network is https://reddit.com/r/flagnetwork.

Buying and Selling Flag Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Flag Network (FLAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Flag Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Flag Network is 0.00003214 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $368.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flagnetwork.finance/.”

