Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy Sells 2,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimberly Alexy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 577,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,381. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $168.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

