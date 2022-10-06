FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 70,508 shares.The stock last traded at $129.79 and had previously closed at $126.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.00.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in FirstService by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in FirstService by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FirstService by 4.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in FirstService by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

