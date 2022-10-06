First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Shares Up 4.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. 24,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 262,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
