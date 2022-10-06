First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.24. Approximately 24,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 28,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.