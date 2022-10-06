First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,926 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after acquiring an additional 266,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 151,658 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,287. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

