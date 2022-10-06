First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Trading 3.2% Higher

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.18. 152,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 181,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

