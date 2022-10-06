First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27. 1,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.