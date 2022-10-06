First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) versus Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Head-To-Head Review

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 0.87 $29.57 million $2.62 8.68

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and First Savings Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 14.54% 10.55% 1.03%

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. The company operates 15 branches. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

