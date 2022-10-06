First Merchants Corp Sells 71,881 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,881 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 205,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,929. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

