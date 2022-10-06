First Merchants Corp Sells 6,348 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,633,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after acquiring an additional 210,988 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $16,147,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $10,538,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $67.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

