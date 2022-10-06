First Merchants Corp Sells 1,515 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

VLO stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.62. 62,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,208. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

