First Merchants Corp Has $4.57 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after buying an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,885,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,596. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

