First Merchants Corp Has $10.05 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45,283.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after buying an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $484.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.64 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

