First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.04. 79,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.42. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.