$FiPi (FIPI) Price Reaches $0.0146

$FiPi (FIPI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One $FiPi token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, $FiPi has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. $FiPi has a total market cap of $313,724.13 and $15,895.00 worth of $FiPi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.
$FiPi Token Profile
$FiPi was first traded on May 16th, 2022. $FiPi’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,516,913 tokens. $FiPi’s official Twitter account is @fipitoken. The official website for $FiPi is fipi.io.
Buying and Selling $FiPi
