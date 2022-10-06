FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,249 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in eBay by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $344,866,000 after buying an additional 480,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.