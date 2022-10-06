FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 315,563 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

