FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.70. 52,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,651. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $116.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

