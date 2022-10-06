FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 58,251 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 717,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 257.8% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000,171 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

