FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.94. 22,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,897. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

