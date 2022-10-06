FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,367,260 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

