FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after acquiring an additional 214,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,853 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 211,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VRP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,447. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.