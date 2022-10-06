FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,713,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,397,000 after acquiring an additional 426,954 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,273,000 after acquiring an additional 184,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,606,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,411,000 after acquiring an additional 73,262 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 93,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,091 shares of company stock worth $7,383,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 87,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

