FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,981 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.00. 54,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,208. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

