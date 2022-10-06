FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 339 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Shares of GWW traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $517.29. 1,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,139. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.76 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

