Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 4,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRRPF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

