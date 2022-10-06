FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $215.00 by UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given a $215.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.
FedEx Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE FDX traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
